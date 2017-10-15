BBC Sport - Watford 2-1 Arsenal: Troy Deeney pleased to beat son's beloved Gunners
My son hates me for beating Arsenal - Deeney
- From the section Football
Watford captain Troy Deeney says it's going to be a "long weekend" in the Deeney household after Watford beat his son's favourite side Arsenal.
Deeney also praises teammate Tom Cleverley and says Richarlison's penalty decision may have been "soft", but isn't surprised Arsenal complained about it.
MATCH REPORT:Watford 2-1 Arsenal
