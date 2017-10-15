BBC Sport - Tammy Abraham: Swansea City striker has no targets, just goals

Abraham has no targets, just goals

Tammy Abraham has five goals already for Swansea City on his season-long loan from Chelsea, including both in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

But the England Under-21 striker has not set himself a scoring target and says he will just concentrate on finding the back of the net regularly.

The win over the Terriers was Swansea's first at the Liberty Stadium this season and lifted them out of the Premier League relegation places.

