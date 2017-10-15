Tammy Abraham has five goals already for Swansea City on his season-long loan from Chelsea, including both in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

But the England Under-21 striker has not set himself a scoring target and says he will just concentrate on finding the back of the net regularly.

The win over the Terriers was Swansea's first at the Liberty Stadium this season and lifted them out of the Premier League relegation places.