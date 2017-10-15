Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Glasgow Warriors, Michael O'Neill

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan would be open to a private investor putting up the cash to help attract a big-name replacement for Gordon Strachan. (Scottish Sun)

Former Roma and Fiorentina manager Cesare Prandelli, who led Italy to the final of Euro 2012, wants to become the next boss of Scotland. (Sunday Mail)

Cesare Prandelli is currently the manager of Al-Nasr in Dubai

Rangers defender Lee Hodson says it is no surprise that his international manager at Northern Ireland, Michael O'Neill, is being linked with the Scotland job. (Herald)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has advised his players to take breaks in the sunshine whenever they can in order to keep up their levels of vitamin D - with the Portuguese having gone to his homeland immediately after Friday's win at St Johnstone to do just that. (Sunday Mail)

Caixinha has backed proposals to play football matches in two 30-minute halves, with the clock ticking only when the ball is in play. The ideas have been put forward in a bid to reduce time wasting and make games more entertaining. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for stand-in keeper Dorus De Vries after his display in the 1-0 win at home to Dundee on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

De Vries admits that when he was told he would be playing instead of Craig Gordon, he became nervous that the club's long unbeaten run might be ended with him in goals. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers is unhappy that his side face Hibernian at 12.15pm on Saturday in the League Cup semi-final, just 60 hours after they play Bayern Munich in the Champions League in Germany. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers was delighted with Dorus de Vries after he kept Dundee at bay

Hamilton Academical boss Martin Canning says his side are "finding ways to lose" games after Motherwell came from behind to beat them 2-1 on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley admits his side were lucky to get a 0-0 home draw with Inverness Caley Thistle in his first match in charge. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso says it is a "dream come true" to play beside Bruno Alves. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell manager Stevie Robinson says the pressure will all be on Rangers when the sides meet in Sunday's League Cup semi-final at Hampden. (Sunday Mail)

Bruno Alves was back in the Rangers line-up on Friday after a recent injury

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon admits his side were poor at both ends as they lost 2-0 to Livingston on Saturday. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie says Exeter Chiefs "choked" his side's efforts to play as the English outfit won their Champions Cup opener on Saturday. (Scotsman)