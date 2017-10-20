Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Danny Rose scored Tottenham's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at White Hart Lane last season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham full-back Ben Davies is back in training following illness, while winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is also in contention after returning to training.

The game comes too soon for Erik Lamela, while fellow midfielders Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama remain out.

Fit-again left-back Danny Rose, who made his comeback in midweek, may be on the bench, while Dele Alli returns after serving a European suspension.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne are still injured.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that captain Jordan Henderson will be recalled after being rested against Maribor.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "After last week's slog at Anfield, I'm reluctant to confidently predict a cracker, so let's just say that both come into this full of confidence after pleasing European weeks.

"Jurgen Klopp's belief that there's not much wrong with Liverpool given the chances they're creating finally bore fruit at Maribor.

"It'll be interesting to see if James Milner's impressive display get him another start and, although less likely, does Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain warrant an opportunity too? Wembley has suited him before.

"Spurs' draw at the Bernabeu felt like a real statement of where they now are, and having laid the Wembley Premier League ghost, they can return 'home' to play their attacking game without fear or phobia again.

"The only parked buses here will be waiting outside."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is going to be close. I can see the Reds scoring, but I don't see them keeping Spurs out.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v England cricket captain Joe Root

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are winless in their last nine league games against Liverpool, losing six of those matches and conceding a total of 22 goals.

However, three of the last four top-flight meetings have ended in draws, including the two most recent games in London.

Tottenham Hotspur

After winning his first two meetings with Liverpool in March and September 2013 with Southampton, Mauricio Pochettino has failed to win any of his subsequent seven Premier League games against the Reds (D3, L4).

Spurs have kept four clean sheets in their last five league matches after recording just one in the seven before that.

Harry Kane has had 28 shots (including 10 on target) in home Premier League games this season without finding the net. In away games he has had 22 shots, with nine on target and six goals.

Kane's last 13 league goals have all been scored away from home. Prior to this, his previous 12 top-flight goals had all been scored at White Hart Lane.

Christian Eriksen has scored three goals in his last five league games, as many as in his previous 24.

Liverpool

The Reds could fail to score in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

The last time it happened was in August 2015, when Brendan Rodgers' side drew 0-0 with Arsenal then lost 3-0 to West Ham.

Wembley could become the 53rd stadium where Liverpool have won a Premier League game - their current record of 52 is the highest of any club.

They have conceded 998 Premier League goals, and can become the sixth club to concede 1,000 (after Tottenham, Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle).

Philippe Coutinho has scored four goals in his last five games for Liverpool in all competitions - with all of those strikes coming away from Anfield.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 46% Probability of away win: 27%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.