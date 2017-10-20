Championship
Ipswich12:00Norwich
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Norwich City

Tom Adeyemi
Tom Adeyemi started his career at Norwich, before joining Birmingham City in 2013
Click here for live text coverage on Sunday 11:45-14:15 BST

Ipswich midfielder Tom Adeyemi could play against former club Norwich after two games out with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Emyr Huws has resumed training after an Achilles problem, but defender Tommy Smith (back) is a doubt.

Norwich could recall Marco Stiepermann and Nelson Oliveira to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Hull City.

Forward Josh Murphy is also in contention having returned to training following a broken toe.

Home win 25%Draw 26%Away win 49%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Ipswich defender Jonas Knudsen told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"It's about winning the battle first and then we can play our football after.

"In this type of game, they know it's a derby and how important it is for the fans, so it will be a scrap.

"But after that, when the game settles down, we have to play our football, show them we are at home and play positively and on the front foot."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"We know it will be a test for us and it will be a close game and they will be highly motivated and really aggressive to have this home win.

"But we showed, especially in the last week, that it's so hard to beat us.

"We are going there in really good shape and in a really good mood and we are looking forward to this game."

Match facts

  • Ipswich have failed to win any of their last eight league matches against Norwich, including two in the 2014/15 play-offs.
  • Since a 5-0 defeat in February 1998, Norwich have scored in each of their last 12 visits to Portman Road (W6 D3 L3).
  • Mick McCarthy's last league win over Norwich came in September 2007, when he was in charge of Wolves.
  • The Canaries have won each of their last three league games away from home; not since March 2015 have they won four on the bounce.
  • Martyn Waghorn has been directly involved in four goals in his last two Championship appearances at Portman Road (two goals, two assists).
  • Comparatively, James Maddison has contributed to four goals in his last three Championship games on the road for Norwich (two goals, two assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
View full Championship table

