Stephen Robinson hopes to sign more players on new Motherwell deals

Andy Rose (right) drew Motherwell level as they beat Hamilton at the Superseal Stadium

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is hopeful of tying some more players up on longer contracts over the next couple of weeks.

Robinson signed a deal on Friday to extend his stay at Fir Park to 2020.

And midfielder Allan Campbell has also signed a new contract which ties him to the club until 2021.

"In the past when we've been fighting relegation battles, it's been difficult for the club to commit to players," Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"But we want to keep a real core together and try and build, so we're currently speaking to two or three players and we'll watch this space."

One player Robinson would be interested in having at Fir Park on a permanent basis is the match-winner against Hamilton - Peter Hartley.

The defender is currently on loan from Blackpool until the end of the campaign and scored his third of the season in the 2-1 victory.

"We might be able to get something done with him," said Robinson.

"We knew he was a goal threat and today I thought he was a colossus at both ends of the pitch. His leadership qualities were there for everyone to see.

"This is a difficult place to come. The surface levels everything out and not a lot of football ever gets played here. But when our boys go 1-0 down, you know they're not going to give up.

"It was a great finish from Andy Rose to bring us back into the game. He was terrific all day.

"He gives us those legs and energy and reminds me of a young Stephen Pearson who was a top-class footballer. He has lots of similarities and gives us athleticism."

Motherwell's Allan Campbell (left) has recently signed a new contract

Motherwell are now fourth in the Premiership, one place and point behind Rangers who they play in a League Cup semi-final next weekend.

"We're not going to get too carried away," said Robinson.

"We know what we need to keep doing and if you stop doing the simple things well this game has a habit of biting you on the bum.

"We'll enjoy this week and we've got nothing to lose against Rangers."

Hamilton manager Martin Canning was frustrated his side blew the lead that Ioannis Skondras's fine strike had given them.

"That's the last few games now we've gone ahead and not been able to see it through until half-time," he told BBC Scotland.

"We've got six players out injured and there's still not a lot in it. We got the chance at the end with Steven Boyd that we just don't take.

"It's frustrating because that was an opportunity to take points and we've managed to find a way not to take points.

"We'll continue to work hard on the pitch, and off the pitch the guys upstairs will address the problems that we face."