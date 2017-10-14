Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig

From the section

RB Leipzig finished runners-up to Bayern Munich last season

Borussia Dortmund's unbeaten start to the season was ended by RB Leipzig's comeback as both sides had a man sent off in the Bundesliga.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stroked in the opener, but Marcel Sabitzer and Yussuf Poulsen hit back for Leipzig.

Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off for a foul in the box and Jean-Kevin Augustin scored the penalty.

Stefan Ilsanker was given two yellow cards in the space of two minutes, but Aubameyang's second was not enough.

Peter Bosz's side remain top of the table, but their lead was cut to two points by Bayern Munich, who thrashed Freiburg 5-0 in Jupp Heynckes' first game in charge as manager.

Leipzig, who were runners-up to Bayern last season, move up to third in the table, three points off top spot.