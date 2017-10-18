Europa League - Group E
Everton20:05Lyon
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Lyon

James McCarthy
James McCarthy has not played since picking up a knee injury in March

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

James McCarthy will miss out on making his Everton return when they host Lyon on Thursday looking for a first win in this year's Europa League group stage.

McCarthy, whose knee injury has kept him out since March, played 45 minutes for Everton's Under-23s on Tuesday.

Boss Ronald Koeman says the Republic of Ireland midfielder is "a possibility" for Sunday's game against Arsenal.

The Toffees remain without long-term absentees Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie, Funes Mori and Ross Barkley.

Everton have one point from their opening two matches in Group E, following a 3-0 defeat by Atalanta in Italy and a 2-2 at home draw against Cyprus' Apollon Limassol.

"It is a really important game. We know the situation in the group. We need a win," said Koeman.

"We have three different games in three different competitions in the next week.

"We want to do well in all of them but our only focus is Thursday and that is what we need to concentrate on."

Everton

Lyon will be without five first-team regulars for the trip to Goodison Park, including striker Mariano Diaz, who has scored seven goals in 11 games since signing from Real Madrid.

Defenders Ferland Mendy and Jeremy Morel and midfielders Pape Cheikh Diop and Clement Grenier are also missing.

The French side reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, where they lost to eventual runners-up Ajax.

However, they have failed to win in the competition so far this campaign, but have lost just once in Ligue 1 and beat domestic champions Monaco 3-2 on Friday.

This season's Europa League final will be played at Lyon's Groupama Stadium.

How likely are Everton to progress?

Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Europa League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and their results to date, and have come up with a probability percentage of each side progressing to the knockout stage.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, said: "Everton's failure to beat Apollon Limassol has pushed their chance of progress to the last-32 even lower.

"The Cypriot club, ranked 121st in Europe by the Euro Club Index, is the weakest team in Everton's group.

"Everton will probably need to take at least four points from Olympique Lyon on match days three and four to have any real chance of being in Europe after Christmas."

Everton

Thursday 19th October 2017

  EvertonEverton20:05LyonLyon
  • FC AstanaFC Astana16:00Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
  • Östersunds FKÖstersunds FK18:00Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
  • Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk18:00Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
  • NiceNice18:00LazioLazio
  • SV Zulte WaregemSV Zulte Waregem18:00VitesseVitesse
  • VardarVardar18:00Real SociedadReal Sociedad
  • Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg18:00RosenborgRosenborg
  • Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva18:00Steaua BucharestSteaua Bucharest
  • LuganoLugano18:00Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen
  • BATE BorisovBATE Borisov18:00Köln1. FC Köln
  • Crvena ZvezdaCrvena Zvezda18:00ArsenalArsenal
