Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur

Defender Danny Rose has travelled with Tottenham to Madrid

Tottenham defender Danny Rose could make his first appearance since January for his side's Champions League Group H game at European champions Real Madrid.

Rose has been out with a knee injury but could make the substitutes bench at the Bernabeu, while midfielder Dele Alli, who has travelled, is suspended.

Former Spurs forward Gareth Bale is out with a calf injury and will not face his old club.

Keeper Keylor Navas is set to return after recovering from a thigh injury.

Real are above Spurs at the top of Group H on goal difference.

'A new chapter'

Tottenham's first two Champions League group games have ended in victories against Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said the game with Real was a chance for his players to show they can be European force.

"It is a big opportunity for us to show that we can compete at this level," he said.

"It is so special to play here in the Champions League. It is a great opportunity for us all and we are so excited."

'Group H final'

Real and Spurs face each other twice in two weeks, with the 12-time European champions visiting Wembley on 1 November.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane labelled Tuesday's meeting as the "first group final".

"Both teams have the same points," he added. "Tottenham are not just about [Harry] Kane and we're going to prepare for this game well."

Domestically, Real trail leaders Barcelona by five points after failing to win three of their first eight La Liga games.

"People can talk and have their opinion. I have to do my job as well as possible and not do silly things," Zidane added.

"I'm not going to invent anything, I try to do things in the best possible way. Many may say otherwise, but that's not going to change what I want to do."

How likely are Spurs to progress?

Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Champions League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and their results to date, and have come up with a probability percentage of each side progressing to the knockout stage.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at the company, said: "Tottenham Hotspur were expected to win in Cyprus but that victory combined with Borussia Dortmund's failure to get anything from Real Madrid in their home match has pushed Spurs' chance of the last 16 up to 90%.

"However, if Tottenham fail to get any points from Real Madrid on matchdays three and four, and Dortmund pick up all six against Apoel, Spurs' chance will reduce significantly from their current level, although they will still be the favourites to progress ahead of Dortmund because of the 3-1 win against the Germans on matchday one."

