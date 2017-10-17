Match ends, APOEL Nicosia 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Apoel Nicosia 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund, Champions League runners-up in 2013, face an early exit from this season's competition after a draw at Apoel Nicosia.
The Bundesliga leaders lie third in Group H after three games, six points behind Tottenham and Real Madrid.
Peter Bosz's side fell behind in Cyprus and needed a header from Sokratis Papastathopoulos to take a point.
Dortmund host Apoel and Spurs in November, and end the group stage with a trip to Real Madrid in December.
Elsewhere in the Champions League...
Turkish champions Besiktas maintained their 100% winning record in Group G by coming from behind to beat Ligue 1 champions Monaco 2-1.
Radamel Falcao opened the scoring for last season's semi-finalists but two goals from striker Cenk Tosun, who has been linked with Premier League clubs, turned the game around.
In the same group, Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig recorded their first win in the competition by beating 2004 champions Porto 3-2.
Line-ups
Apoel Nicosia
- 99WatermanSubstituted forGudiñoat 45'minutes
- 29Vouros
- 5Rueda
- 30Merkis
- 3Lago
- 16Oliveira Franco
- 26Morais Barbosa
- 17Zahid
- 6EbecilioBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSallaiat 72'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 46Aloneftis
- 9de CamargoSubstituted forPotéat 30'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 1Gudiño
- 8Poté
- 11Alexandrou
- 20Sallai
- 21Milanov
- 22Antoniou
- 25Farias
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 5Bartra
- 25PapastathopoulosBooked at 87mins
- 36ToprakSubstituted forToljanat 60'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 29SchmelzerSubstituted forPhilippat 73'minutes
- 10Götze
- 33WeiglBooked at 84mins
- 23Kagawa
- 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forIsakat 82'minutes
- 17Aubameyang
- 22Pulisic
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 2Zagadou
- 8Sahin
- 14Isak
- 15Toljan
- 20Philipp
- 27Castro
- Referee:
- Aleksei Kulbakov
- Attendance:
- 15,604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, APOEL Nicosia 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Foul by Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund).
Jesús Rueda (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ghayas Zahid (APOEL Nicosia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Efstathios Aloneftis with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Praxitelis Vouros.
Booking
Roland Sallai (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roland Sallai (APOEL Nicosia).
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia).
Booking
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia).
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Offside, APOEL Nicosia. Praxitelis Vouros tries a through ball, but Roland Sallai is caught offside.
Booking
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Roberto Lago (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Alexander Isak replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roberto Lago (APOEL Nicosia).
Attempt blocked. Roland Sallai (APOEL Nicosia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Efstathios Aloneftis (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Mickaël Poté with a headed pass.
Booking
Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund).
Roland Sallai (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Efstathios Aloneftis (APOEL Nicosia) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Marcel Schmelzer.
Offside, APOEL Nicosia. Mickaël Poté tries a through ball, but Roland Sallai is caught offside.
Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund).
Jesús Rueda (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, APOEL Nicosia. Roland Sallai replaces Lorenzo Ebecilio.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nuno Morais.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Ebecilio (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giorgos Merkis.