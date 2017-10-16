NK Maribor v Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will continue with his Champions League policy of rotating goalkeepers, with Loris Karius set to face Maribor

Loris Karius will start in goal when Liverpool travel to Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old German replaces Simon Mignolet, who kept a clean sheet in Saturday's Premier League draw with Manchester United.

But Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out any further squad rotation for the Group E game.

Liverpool are still without striker Sadio Mane, who has a hamstring problem, but have no new injuries.

On the prospect of making several changes in Slovenia, Klopp said: "No chance. This is the last place to do those things.

"This is a decisive moment in the group - we need to be confident and brave we don't need to think about the last game.

"We play Maribor twice now. We've already wasted points so we have to be very good again it's an important moment."

Liverpool are second in the group, having drawn with Sevilla and Spartak Moscow. Maribor are bottom with one point.

Tuesday's game will be the second of three in eight days for Liverpool, who face Tottenham in the Premier League at Wembley on Sunday.

Klopp said: "We need to remind ourselves that it was a good result [against Manchester United] even though it doesn't show it. "

Maribor's players celebrate after scoring against Spartak Moscow

This will be the first competitive encounter between Maribor and Liverpool.

Maribor have won only one of their eight games against English opposition in all competitions (D2 L5) - a 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic in the 2013-14 Europa League group stages. They have never kept a clean sheet in those matches.

Liverpool's only previous encounter with a Slovenian club came in the first round of the 2003-04 Uefa Cup. They drew 1-1 away against Olimpija Ljubljana before a 3-0 win at Anfield.

Maribor have won only one of their 14 games in the Champions League group stages (D5 L8) - their first in September 1999 against Dynamo Kiev (1-0). They have never scored more than once in those 14 games.

Maribor are winless at home in the Champions League group stages (D3 L4). They are the only team yet to pick up a card in this season's Champions League.

Maribor are making their third appearance in the Champions League after 1999-00 and 2014-15 but have never reached the knockout stages.

This is Liverpool's 10th Champions League campaign, and only their second appearance in the group stages in the past eight seasons. They haven't reached the knockout stages of the competition since 2008-09.

Liverpool have failed to win their past seven Champions League games (D4 L3), their longest ever run without a victory in the competition. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their past nine CL games.

Liverpool have only won one of their past eight away games in the Champions League (D4 L3) - against Debrecen in November 2009 (1-0).

All three of Liverpool's goals in this season's Champions League have been scored in the first half. Liverpool have had 29 more shots than their opponents over their first two games this season (17 v Sevilla, 12 v Spartak) but are so far winless (D2).

Liverpool have already conceded three goals from only four shots on target faced this season.

What are Liverpool's chances of progressing?

Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Champions League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and the results to date.

They then produced a probability percentage of each club progressing to the knockout stage.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis of Gracenote Sports, said: "Although there was understandable disappointment after Liverpool's draw in Moscow on matchday two, the result was fine in terms of its influence on the potential progress of the Reds as it raised their chance of reaching the last 16 to 83%.

"Not as impressively high as the other English clubs but still on target and big favourites above rivals Spartak Moscow to take one of the top two places with likely group winners Sevilla."