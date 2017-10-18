Champions League - Group B
Anderlecht19:45PSG
Venue: Constant Vanden Stockstadion, Belgium

RSC Anderlecht v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Anderlecht

  • 1Sels
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 4Kara Mbodji
  • 3Deschacht
  • 12Appiah
  • 20Kums
  • 25Trebel
  • 9Onyekuru
  • 8Gerkens
  • 91Teodorczyk
  • 94Hanni

Substitutes

  • 2Gonçalves Leal Sá
  • 10Stanciu
  • 11Chipciu
  • 17Bruno
  • 23Boeckx
  • 36Beric
  • 37Obradovic

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Motta
  • 25Rabiot
  • 29Mbappe
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Pastore
Referee:
Pavel Kralovec

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22007166
2FC Basel21015323
3CSKA Moscow210135-23
4Benfica200217-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22008086
2Bayern Munich21013303
3Celtic210135-23
4Anderlecht200206-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22008176
2Roma21102114
3Atl Madrid302112-12
4FK Qarabag301218-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22004046
2Sporting21013303
3Juventus210123-13
4Olympiakos200225-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas33007259
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco301226-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
View full Champions League tables

