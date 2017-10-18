Champions League - Group C
FK Qarabag0Atl Madrid0

FK Qarabag v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

FK Qarabag

  • 13Sehic
  • 5MedvedevSubstituted forRzezniczakat 71'minutes
  • 55HuseynovBooked at 90mins
  • 14Sadiqov
  • 25Agolli
  • 2Qarayev
  • 10Konzen Medina da SilvaSubstituted forGuerrierat 69'minutes
  • 8Marcos MaderaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 85'minutes
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 11Madatov
  • 9NdlovuBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 1Kanibolotskiy
  • 7Amirquliyev
  • 18Elyounoussi
  • 22Ismayilov
  • 52Rzezniczak
  • 77Guerrier
  • 90Seydaev

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 24Giménez
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 22GaitánSubstituted forParteyat 64'minutes
  • 14Gabi
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 10CarrascoSubstituted forCorreaat 72'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 21GameiroSubstituted forTorresat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 5Partey
  • 9Torres
  • 11Correa
  • 12Fernández
  • 15Savic
  • 19Hernández
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamFK QarabagAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, FK Qarabag 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FK Qarabag 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag) because of an injury.

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag).

Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mahir Madatov (FK Qarabag).

Attempt missed. Tarik Elyounoussi (FK Qarabag) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ibrahim Sehic following a fast break.

Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).

Tarik Elyounoussi (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Qarabag. Tarik Elyounoussi replaces Míchel.

Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gabi.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Filipe Luis.

Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Wilde-Donald Guerrier (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Richard Almeida.

Mahir Madatov (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Mahir Madatov (FK Qarabag).

Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag).

Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Fernando Torres is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Kevin Gameiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Yannick Carrasco.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Qarabag. Jakub Rzezniczak replaces Maksim Medvedev.

Attempt missed. Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Qarabag. Wilde-Donald Guerrier replaces Pedro Henrique.

Ansi Agolli (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag) because of an injury.

Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22007166
2FC Basel21015323
3CSKA Moscow210135-23
4Benfica200217-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22008086
2Bayern Munich21013303
3Celtic210135-23
4Anderlecht200206-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22008176
2Roma21102114
3Atl Madrid302112-12
4FK Qarabag301218-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22004046
2Sporting21013303
3Juventus210123-13
4Olympiakos200225-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas33007259
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco301226-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
View full Champions League tables

