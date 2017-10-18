Match ends, FK Qarabag 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
FK Qarabag v Atlético Madrid
Line-ups
FK Qarabag
- 13Sehic
- 5MedvedevSubstituted forRzezniczakat 71'minutes
- 55HuseynovBooked at 90mins
- 14Sadiqov
- 25Agolli
- 2Qarayev
- 10Konzen Medina da SilvaSubstituted forGuerrierat 69'minutes
- 8Marcos MaderaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 85'minutes
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 11Madatov
- 9NdlovuBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 1Kanibolotskiy
- 7Amirquliyev
- 18Elyounoussi
- 22Ismayilov
- 52Rzezniczak
- 77Guerrier
- 90Seydaev
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 24Giménez
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 22GaitánSubstituted forParteyat 64'minutes
- 14Gabi
- 8Ñíguez
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forCorreaat 72'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 21GameiroSubstituted forTorresat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 5Partey
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 12Fernández
- 15Savic
- 19Hernández
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FK Qarabag 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag) because of an injury.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag).
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mahir Madatov (FK Qarabag).
Attempt missed. Tarik Elyounoussi (FK Qarabag) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ibrahim Sehic following a fast break.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).
Tarik Elyounoussi (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Qarabag. Tarik Elyounoussi replaces Míchel.
Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gabi.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Wilde-Donald Guerrier (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Richard Almeida.
Mahir Madatov (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Mahir Madatov (FK Qarabag).
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag).
Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Fernando Torres is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Kevin Gameiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Qarabag. Jakub Rzezniczak replaces Maksim Medvedev.
Attempt missed. Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Qarabag. Wilde-Donald Guerrier replaces Pedro Henrique.
Ansi Agolli (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag) because of an injury.
Dino Ndlovu (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).