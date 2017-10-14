BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers fight back stuns Dungannon Swifts

Carrick fight back stuns Dungannon Swifts

Two goals in two minutes give Carrick Rangers a 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts at Taylor’s Avenue.

Ally Teggart fired Dungannon into a first-half lead, but Lee Chapman pulled the hosts level before Michael Smith scored the winner on 76 minutes to give Carrick their second league win of the season.

Top videos

Video

Carrick fight back stuns Dungannon Swifts

Video

Guardiola hails 'best performance' of City reign

Video

'Scandalous' penalty decision angers Wenger

Video

Hodgson delighted for match-winner Zaha

Video

Liverpool unlucky not to win - Klopp

Video

Chelsea injury problems an 'emergency' - Conte

Video

Loader brace helps England U17s top group

Video

'Reds afraid of Man Utd counter-attack'

Video

Spurs deserved difficult win - Pochettino

Video

Highlights: St Albans 1-3 Boreham Wood

Video

How Girona link-up is helping Man City

Video

Rap Battle: Bolasie vs 10-year-old

Video

Moyes on Scotland: Nobody turns down their national team

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired