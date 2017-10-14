BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers fight back stuns Dungannon Swifts
Carrick fight back stuns Dungannon Swifts
- From the section Football
Two goals in two minutes give Carrick Rangers a 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts at Taylor’s Avenue.
Ally Teggart fired Dungannon into a first-half lead, but Lee Chapman pulled the hosts level before Michael Smith scored the winner on 76 minutes to give Carrick their second league win of the season.
