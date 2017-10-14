BBC Sport - Watford 2-1 Arsenal: Silva praises 'amazing' Cleverley
Silva praises 'amazing' Cleverley
- From the section Football
Watford manager Marco Silva describes match-winner Tom Cleverley as an "amazing worker" and a "fantastic professional" after the midfielder scored the injury-time winner in his side's 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal at Vicarage Road.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 2-1 Arsenal
