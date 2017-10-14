BBC Sport - Watford 2-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger angry at 'scandalous' penalty decision
'Scandalous' penalty decision angers Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger describes the decision to award Watford the penalty from which they scored their equaliser as "scandalous" after a 2-1 Premier League defeat to the Hornets at Vicarage Road following Tom Cleverley's injury-time winner.
