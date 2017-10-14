BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup: Danny Loader brace helps England top group

Loader brace helps England U17s top group

England top Group F at the Under-17s World Cup with a 4-0 win over Iraq after two goals from Reading's Danny Loader in Kolkata sets up a last-16 match with Japan on Tuesday.

Available to UK users only.

