BBC Sport - Burnley 1-1 West Ham United: Sean Dyche says quality key to late Burnley equaliser
Quality key to late Burnley equaliser - Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche feels a "fine bit of quality" was key to his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham and is "very pleased" with the Clarets promising start to the season.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-1 West Ham United
