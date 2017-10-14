BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Donnelly double as Cliftonville win at Glentoran
Donnelly double as Cliftonville win at Glentoran
- From the section Football
Rory Donnelly scores twice as Cliftonville leapfrog Glentoran into fifth place by winning 2-0 at the Oval.
Donnelly headed home Joe Gormley’s pin-point cross in the first half to give the Reds the lead.
The Cliftonville forward scored his second with eight minutes remaining, sweeping home Stephen Garrett’s cross.
