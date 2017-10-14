Scottish Cup: Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale stun Stirling Albion, McAllister nets five
- From the section Football
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale stunned hosts Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup and were rewarded with a third-round tie at home to St Mirren.
East of Scotland League side Vale beat their League Two opponents 5-3 while East Kilbride also caused an upset by defeating Cowdenbeath 1-0.
Rory McAllister netted five times as Peterhead routed Colville Park 9-0.
Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle, Cove Rangers, Formartine United and Fraserburgh all progressed.
However, fellow Highland League sides Clachnacuddin, Deveronvale, Keith and Nairn County were knocked out.
Banks O'Dee, Clyde, Elgin City, Glenafton Athletic, Montrose and Spartans also reached the third round, with Stenhousemuir beating Edinburgh City 1-0 on Friday.
John McLeod scored a hat-trick in Buckie's 6-2 defeat of BSC Glasgow and his side will take on Brechin City next month.
St Mirren and Brechin were two of six Championship sides in the draw, which was conducted twice following a mix-up with the numbers first time round.
The remaining second-tier sides and the 12 Premiership teams, including holders Celtic, enter in the fourth round.
Second-round results
Edinburgh City 0-1 Stenhousemuir (Fri)
Banks O'Dee 2-0 Selkirk
Berwick Rangers 1-0 Annan Athletic
Buckie Thistle 6-2 BSC Glasgow
Civil Service Strollers 0-5 Brora Rangers
Cowdenbeath 0-1 East Kilbride
Deveronvale 0-2 Glenafton Athletic
Edinburgh University 0-2 Fraserburgh
Elgin City 3-1 Edusport Academy
Formartine United 4-0 East Stirlingshire
Keith 0-3 Clyde
Montrose 4-1 Stirling University
Nairn County 1-2 Cove Rangers
Peterhead 9-0 Colville Park
Spartans 5-0 Clachnacuddin
Stirling Albion 3-5 Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
Third-round draw
Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers
Arbroath v Berwick Rangers
Banks O'Dee v Ayr United
Buckie Thistle v Brechin City
Clyde v East Fife
Dumbarton v Elgin City
East Kilbride v Albion Rovers
Formartine United v Forfar Athletic
Livingston v Glenafton Athletic
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v St Mirren
Montrose v Queen of the South
Peterhead v Raith Rovers
Queen's Park v Dunfermline Athletic
Spartans v Fraserburgh
Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic
Stranraer v Brora Rangers
Ties to be played weekend of 18-19 November