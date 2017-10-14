Scottish Cup: Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale stun Stirling Albion, McAllister nets five

Rory McAllister took his season's tally from seven to 12

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale stunned hosts Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup and were rewarded with a third-round tie at home to St Mirren.

East of Scotland League side Vale beat their League Two opponents 5-3 while East Kilbride also caused an upset by defeating Cowdenbeath 1-0.

Rory McAllister netted five times as Peterhead routed Colville Park 9-0.

Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle, Cove Rangers, Formartine United and Fraserburgh all progressed.

However, fellow Highland League sides Clachnacuddin, Deveronvale, Keith and Nairn County were knocked out.

Banks O'Dee, Clyde, Elgin City, Glenafton Athletic, Montrose and Spartans also reached the third round, with Stenhousemuir beating Edinburgh City 1-0 on Friday.

John McLeod scored a hat-trick in Buckie's 6-2 defeat of BSC Glasgow and his side will take on Brechin City next month.

St Mirren and Brechin were two of six Championship sides in the draw, which was conducted twice following a mix-up with the numbers first time round.

The remaining second-tier sides and the 12 Premiership teams, including holders Celtic, enter in the fourth round.

Second-round results

Edinburgh City 0-1 Stenhousemuir (Fri)

Banks O'Dee 2-0 Selkirk

Berwick Rangers 1-0 Annan Athletic

Buckie Thistle 6-2 BSC Glasgow

Civil Service Strollers 0-5 Brora Rangers

Cowdenbeath 0-1 East Kilbride

Deveronvale 0-2 Glenafton Athletic

Edinburgh University 0-2 Fraserburgh

Elgin City 3-1 Edusport Academy

Formartine United 4-0 East Stirlingshire

Keith 0-3 Clyde

Montrose 4-1 Stirling University

Nairn County 1-2 Cove Rangers

Peterhead 9-0 Colville Park

Spartans 5-0 Clachnacuddin

Stirling Albion 3-5 Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

Third-round draw

Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers

Arbroath v Berwick Rangers

Banks O'Dee v Ayr United

Buckie Thistle v Brechin City

Clyde v East Fife

Dumbarton v Elgin City

East Kilbride v Albion Rovers

Formartine United v Forfar Athletic

Livingston v Glenafton Athletic

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v St Mirren

Montrose v Queen of the South

Peterhead v Raith Rovers

Queen's Park v Dunfermline Athletic

Spartans v Fraserburgh

Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic

Stranraer v Brora Rangers

Ties to be played weekend of 18-19 November