Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace win over Chelsea not a new beginning

Roy Hodgson says his Crystal Palace team would be "foolish" to think they have earned a fresh start to the season by beating Chelsea.

After losing their opening seven Premier League matches without scoring a goal, Palace won 2-1 against the reigning champions on Saturday.

When asked if it was a new beginning for the Eagles, the 70-year-old, replied: "I don't embrace that idea.

"For me, the league is 38 matches and each one is its own particular story."

He continued: "Sometimes it's a good one like it is today and we'd like to read that chapter again, but unfortunately next Saturday there's another story.

"We would be foolish to start thinking that because we deservedly won today, it means we'll win against Newcastle or West Ham."

Palace started the season under Frank de Boer, but the Dutchman lasted only four leagues games in charge after failing to pick up a single point.

Their poor form continued under his successor Hodgson with defeats against Southampton, Manchester United and Manchester City, in which they conceded 10 goals.

But Palace returned rejuvenated from the international break and Wilfried Zaha marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winner against the Blues.

Zaha has more belief than his new manager that this win can be a turning point for the Eagles.

"It's a dream, managing to beat Chelsea at home," said the 24-year-old.

"This is definitely the start of a fight back - now we've got more confidence we can start to climb up the table."

And Hodgson said he was relieved he could celebrate before starting his preparations for their trip to Newcastle next Saturday.

"You forget how stressful those last minutes of a match are, and it's nice to sit here and relax knowing nothing can happen and Chelsea can't score," said the former England boss.

"It's a nice feeling and that's enough for me at the moment, and I have to stop myself being concerned about what's coming and not allow enough time to take stock of this very good result.

"I'm off to Southampton to watch Newcastle play tomorrow, so my wife who is accompanying me can't say that I never give her a day out."