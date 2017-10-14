Swansea City boss Paul Clement says tactical switch paid off

Swansea City signed winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven in January, 2017

Head coach Paul Clement says the Swans' demoralising 1-0 defeat at West Ham United convinced him to change his system.

The Swans boss has largely favoured a 4-4-2 diamond formation in recent months.

But he switched to a 4-3-3 to play with more width and it paid off in their 2-0 win against Huddersfield.

The reward came as Tammy Abraham scored Swans' first home goals of the campaign at the fourth time of asking.

"We changed because we were not creating a lot of chances, we weren't creating clear-cut chances and we weren't scoring enough goals," Clement said.

"It was a combination of what I saw in the West Ham game and the games previous to that as well," he continued.

"I decided to change the system immediately after West Ham.

Ability to switch systems

"When you do that as a coach, especially after an international break, we had some time, so we had eight training days to work on some principles, a lot of that offensive work, and it paid off against Huddersfield.

"I still think we've got the ability to switch systems.

"But I was pleased with what I saw, not only defensively because the other systems have showed they can be very hard to break down, but pleased we managed to get the balance between keeping a clean sheet, but also being very good going forward."

Swansea's attacking play was improved with Luciano Narsingh impressing on his first start of the season.

"I feel good about what the team did. It was important game based on how we've been playing at home, how we've been attacking," Clement said.

"From first whistle we were positive about our approach, with the pressurising high up the field.

"It was a big opportunity for Luciano. He's sat out quite a lot since I moved to the diamond system at the end of last season.

"He's had to be patient and wait for opportunities, but he's always been professional and I thought he did some really good things on the offensive side.

"We are still working with him on his positioning defensively, but I was pleased with what I got out of him."

Clement pleased with Abraham

Tammy Abraham is on loan at Swansea for the duration of 2017-18

With striker Wilfried Bony sidelined by injury, Clement admits he is relieved to be able to call on Abraham.

The Chelsea loanee looked exceptionally sharp in the penalty box and had chances to add to his two goals.

"We know what Tammy can do, he's got a good smell for where to be for when the ball is up and around the penalty area," Clement said.

"I was pleased with his overall game, it was his best overall performance where he improved with his back to goal. He ran in behind a lot more, he was quick and he helped the team defensively.

"That was good and really helped the team along."