EFL: Bolton's long wait for a win comes to end and other stories you may have missed

After the international break, the EFL was back to a full programme for the first time in two weeks.

While Leagues One and Two soldiered on as World Cup qualification matters were clarified, the Championship took a brief pause but returned on Saturday with some intriguing headlines.

Here's some of the stories which might not have grabbed your immediate attention, including a bit of a sore head for one man in the middle and a visiting team's slightly different approach to travelling to the ground.

Trotters' winless trot finally comes to end

Bolton Wanderers have found life back in the Championship a bit of a struggle in the first quarter of this season.

A initial transfer embargo hampered Phil Parkinson's ability to compete with some of the division's big spenders, while a lack of goals also left them blunt in attack.

But, when Sammy Ameobi struck inside the first 10 minutes of the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, the former Newcastle United striker ended a 640-minute goal drought and set the Trotters on their way to a first league win of the season.

By the hour mark, Sam Hutchinson's own goal doubled their lead and the hosts clung on for a vital and long overdue three points, despite Kieran Lee's goal.

Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick was among those to celebrate the club's long-awaited win

Despite the three points, Parkinson was refusing to get too far ahead of the challenge in front of his Bolton side.

"I'm just relieved as it's been really, really tough," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"There's still a lot of work to be done on the training ground to improve us again going into next Saturday's game."

Stand-in boss Lovell proves Gills' good luck charm

Down in League One, another struggling outfit went to Peterborough in search of three points, probably more in hope than expectation.

Gillingham are still searching for a permanent managerial replacement for Ady Pennock, and this week saw their initial caretaker manager Peter Taylor move on.

Former England boss Taylor also departed his role as the club's director of football, and had taken charge of the Gills' previous three games.

First-team coach Steve Lovell stepped into the dugout for the interim and took the second-from-bottom side to London Road.

Steve Lovell (right) stepped into the Gillingham caretaker manager role vacated by Peter Taylor (left)

Former Manchester United trainee Lee Martin proved the match-winner. His first-half goal was enough to not only end a four-game goalless streak for the Medway men, but also give them a first away win in 11 league games.

Lovell may just have done enough to put himself in the frame for the permanent role, while Peterborough boss Grant McCann is under his own pressure after three straight defeats for Posh.

Berry hat-trick caps memorable Hatters home win

League Two Luton Town have caught the eye so far this season with their goal-filled performances at home. Their latest Kenilworth Road victory came on Saturday with a 7-1 thumping of Stevenage.

As well as seven goals to go into the club's history books, this victory will also go down as the Hatters' 1,000th home win in the EFL.

Nathan Jones' free-scoring Luton Town have already netted 30 goals in 13 league games

Summer signing Luke Berry's hat-trick and a Danny Hylton brace put the gold seal on a fourth successive home win that sees Nathan Jones' side keep pace with Notts County and Exeter City in the top three.

Hylton now has eight goals in 11 league appearances this term as he moved one strike ahead of fellow team-mate James Collins in the scoring charts.

Let the train (and a stroll) take the strain to the game

Weekend engineering works on the railways can be a travelling supporter's nemesis, But clearly Southend United had no such issue as they hit the rails to Wigan Athletic for their League One fixture.

Phil Brown's squad jumped on the rattler (or in this case the tram) to Wigan Central and then walked the remaining distance (approximately 25 minutes) to the ground.

Brown's side are no strangers to using the train for longer away journeys, but this particular foray on to public transport did them no favours.

Wigan maintained their impressive run of form with a 3-0 victory, that saw them leapfrog Shrewsbury to the summit of League One on goal difference.

Early bath for the ref

And finally this week, a tale that shows even being the referee can carry its risks of injury.

Robert Lewis was the man in middle at The Valley as Charlton Athletic entertained Doncaster Rovers, but his game came to an early conclusion not long after half-time.

An unfortunate collision with Addicks frontman Josh Magennis left Lewis concussed and unable to continue.

Thankfully Lewis was OK once assessed by medics inside the stadium, and had fourth official Craig Hicks to thank for bringing the game to its conclusion.

He and Magennis were even able to reunite at full-time and shake hands after the unfortunate incident.