BBC Sport - Manchester City 7-2 Stoke: Mark Hughes praises league's 'best player' De Bruyne
Hughes praises 'best player' in league De Bruyne
- From the section Football
Stoke manager describes Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as "the best player in the Premier League by a country mile" after the Belgian international's performance in a 7-2 win over the Potters at the Etihad.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 7-2 Stoke
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:20 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Premier League manager reaction
