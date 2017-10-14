Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes his side's display as the "best performance" during his time at the club as the Blues beat Stoke 7-2 at the Etihad to go top of the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 7-2 Stoke

Watch all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Saturday, 14 October, 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.