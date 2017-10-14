Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is delighted for match-winner Wilfried Zaha after the returning forward scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over champions Chelsea at Selhurst Park that saw the Eagles score their first goals and collect their first points of the Premier League season.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:20 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.