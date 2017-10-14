BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea: Blues' injury problems an 'emergency' - Conte
Chelsea injury problems an 'emergency' - Conte
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte describes the injury situation at the club as an "emergency" after his side's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:20 on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired