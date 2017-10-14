BBC Sport - Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Paul Clement pleased with 'important' win for Swans
Swans rewarded for consistency - Clement
Swansea manager Paul Clement says his side were "rewarded" for their consistency during a "very important" win against Huddersfield.
