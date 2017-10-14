BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-0 Bournemouth: Mauricio Pochettino pleased with difficult victory
Spurs deserved difficult win - Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side "did enough" to claim a "difficult" victory at home over Bournemouth.
