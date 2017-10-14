Dundee should've had penalty at Celtic Park, says Neil McCann

Jack Hendry (left) clashed with Celtic's Cristian Gamboa (second left)

Dundee manager Neil McCann says his team were denied a clear penalty as they lost 1-0 to Celtic.

Olivier Ntcham's second-half goal kept Celtic top of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference.

McCann believed Dundee's Jack Hendry was fouled in the box by Cristian Gamboa and identified two other potential infringements in the area.

"I think our honesty hurt us," McCann told BBC Scotland following the match at Celtic Park.

"Roarie Deacon, he does everything to stay on his feet, and he's still not set when he's taking the shot. Whether there's an advantage there, it could be pulled back.

"Glen Kamara has a chance in the first half where he's too honest and stays on his feet, it should have been another penalty.

"But the biggest one I'm annoyed about is the Jack Hendry one. It's a clear penalty for me. He's won the header, he's been cleaned out by Gamboa, and I don't care where that is on the pitch that should have been a free-kick and indeed it's in the box, it's a penalty.

"I've spoken to the linesman and the fourth official and they said they saw it differently to me."

McCann said Dundee showed they could handle the environment of playing at Celtic Park

Ntcham broke the deadlock for Celtic after a period of pressure, but Dundee had chances towards the end with Paul McGowan, Roarie Deacon and Faissal El Bakhtaoui all forcing saves and debutant Josh Meekings heading wide.

"I thought it was going to be our day," said McCann. "We kept going for it.

"There has to be an element of bravery from the team to continue to do it and not cave in. We kept three at the back, it was three for three at times.

"Scott Bain had saves to make today, but I think De Vries had better saves to make and he's earned his side the three points instead of only one, which I felt we deserved at least.

"I think the boys in the dressing room have learned they are good enough to play in this environment at Celtic Park against a top side, the best side in the country by a distance, and they did it well today and should have walked away with something for their efforts."

Gamboa and Hendry come together in the box

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers disagreed with McCann's assessment of the Hendry-Gamboa incident.

He said: "I've watched it back. If you watch it again the young boy Hendry pops it over our player. Cristian Gamboa actually jumps first and then Hendry just gets there a fraction before him. It's unfortunate, they both clash heads.

"I don't think it's a penalty but it's natural to think that at that stage of the game."