Hertha Berlin0Schalke2

Hertha Berlin players 'take a knee' before match against Schalke

Hertha Berlin finished sixth in the Bundesliga in the 2016-17 season

Hertha Berlin's players and officials "took a knee" to show their support for "an open-minded world" before their 2-0 loss against Schalke on Saturday.

The Bundesliga club copied the protests, started by San Francisco 49ers NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, against treatment of black Americans.

US President Donald Trump has heavily criticised the American protests.

"Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility," said a tweet posted on the official Hertha Berlin account.

The tweet also said the club stands for "a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore", before adding the hashtag #takeaknee.

Schalke won the match thanks to second-half goals from Leon Goretzka and Guido Burgstaller after Hertha Berlin had Genki Haraguchi sent off for a bad challenge on Burgstaller in the 44th minute.

Kaepernick started his protest last year when he sat down as the American national anthem was played during a pre-season American football game in 2016.

He explained his gesture, which later became known as "taking the knee", was meant to highlight racial injustice and police brutality against African Americans.

President Trump said NFL players who refused to stand during the national anthem should be fired, comments that led to a large number of protests involving American football teams and owners.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said disputes over the protests threaten "to erode the game's unifying power" and called on clubs to resolve the issue.

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Stark
  • 4Rekik
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 6DaridaBooked at 39mins
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 23WeiserSubstituted forLazaroat 65'minutes
  • 10DudaSubstituted forSelkeat 45'minutes
  • 24HaraguchiBooked at 44mins
  • 8KalouSubstituted forLeckieat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 7Esswein
  • 11Leckie
  • 20Lazaro
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 27Selke
  • 28Lustenberger

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 17StambouliBooked at 66mins
  • 29Naldo
  • 20Kehrer
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7MeyerBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSchöpfat 87'minutes
  • 24Oczipka
  • 25HaritSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 67'minutes
  • 9Di Santo
  • 19BurgstallerSubstituted forReeseat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Bentaleb
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 16Reese
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 28Schöpf
  • 35Nübel
  • 36Embolo
Referee:
Benjamin Brand
Attendance:
50,590

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Hertha Berlin 0, FC Schalke 04 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 0, FC Schalke 04 2.

Attempt saved. Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross.

Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).

Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka.

Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Alessandro Schöpf replaces Max Meyer.

Foul by Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04).

Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka.

Attempt missed. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Fabian Reese replaces Guido Burgstaller.

Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).

Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 0, FC Schalke 04 2. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Naldo.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Peter Pekarík.

Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04).

Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Franco Di Santo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka with a cross.

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04).

Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Yevhen Konoplyanka replaces Amine Harit because of an injury.

Booking

Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).

Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin).

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Valentino Lazaro replaces Mitchell Weiser.

Ralf Fährmann (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt missed. Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04).

Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

