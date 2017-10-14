Roger Johnson: Ex-Wolves and Birmingham centre-back joins Bromley

From the section

Roger Johnson played in the Premier League for Birmingham, Wolves and West Ham

National League club Bromley have signed former Wolves, Birmingham and Cardiff centre-back Roger Johnson on a short-term deal.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since being released by League One side Charlton at the end of June.

Johnson, who started his career at Wycombe, also had a spell with Indian Premier League side Pune City in 2015.

He was named in the starting line-up for Bromley's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Dover on Saturday.

