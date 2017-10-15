BBC Sport - 'Gabriel Jesus best young player since Lionel Messi' - Danny Murphy
'Jesus best young player since Messi'
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy believes that Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is the best young player he has seen since Lionel Messi.
