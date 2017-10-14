BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon see off Crusaders to move second

Glenavon see off Crusaders to move second

Glenavon move into second spot in the Irish Premiership table after a 3-2 win over Crusaders at Seaview.

Mark Sykes gave Glenavon an early lead before Paul Heatley’s superb strike pulled Crusaders level.

Marc Griffin and Andrew Mitchell extended the Lurgan Blues’ lead while David Cushely pulled a goal back for Crusaders.

