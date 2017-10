From the section

Parent club Fleetwood do not want on loan Wrexham striker Alex Reid cup-tied

Wrexham will be without on-loan striker Alex Reid for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game at Fylde as parent club Fleetwood do not want him cup-tied.

But fellow loanees Akil Wright and Ntumba Massanka are cleared to play.

Goalkeeper Chris Dunn is back from injury and could start at Mill Farm.

Fylde are without suspended midfielder Lewis Montrose, while defender Jordan Tunnicliffe will face a late fitness test.