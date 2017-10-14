Kilmarnock: Steve Clarke is named the club's new manager

Steve Clarke has overseen more than 100 matches as a manager

Kilmarnock have appointed Steve Clarke as their new manager.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Reading boss replaces Lee McCulloch who left the club earlier this month.

Clarke has been given a three-year contract at the Rugby Park Club and will be assisted by former Charlton Athletic defender Alex Dyer.

"I'm delighted to be back in football and I'm especially delighted to be named Kilmarnock manager," Clarke told the club website.

"In my discussions with the board we spoke about stability and while we need to fix the current situation, I'm looking to provide that stability to this great club.

"I'm looking forward to working with the board, staff, players and supporters to ensure future success at the club."

Clarke has been out of a job since leaving Aston Villa a year ago. There he was assistant to Roberto Di Matteo but was not retained when Steve Bruce took over the Midlands Club.

This will be Clarke's first job back in Scotland since leaving St Mirren to join Chelsea in 1987.

The former Scotland international won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup with the Stamford Bridge club.

His first job in management came in 1998 as assistant to Ruud Gullit at Newcastle.

Clarke returned to Chelsea in charge of the youth team before being appointed assistant to Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese became manager in 2004.

He also had spells as assistant to Gianfranco Zola at West Ham and to Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool.

His first management post came at West Brom in 2012 where he led them to eighth place - their best top-flight finish in 32 years.

After a disappointing second season he left West Brom.

In December 2014 he was appointed manager of Reading but was sacked one year later.

Head of academy Paul McDonald will be in charge of the Kilmarnock first team against Partick Thistle on Saturday, assisted by striker Kris Boyd and coach Andy Millen.