Clyde v Peterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|8
|6
|1
|1
|23
|12
|11
|19
|2
|Stenhousemuir
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|7
|8
|15
|3
|Montrose
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|11
|0
|14
|4
|Peterhead
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|11
|5
|13
|5
|Berwick
|8
|4
|0
|4
|10
|16
|-6
|12
|6
|Elgin
|8
|3
|2
|3
|14
|12
|2
|11
|7
|Annan Athletic
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|10
|2
|10
|8
|Clyde
|8
|2
|2
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|8
|9
|Edinburgh City
|8
|2
|0
|6
|5
|17
|-12
|6
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|8
|1
|2
|5
|3
|10
|-7
|5
