Scottish League Two
Elgin15:00Stenhousemuir
Venue: Borough Briggs

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling861123121119
2Stenhousemuir8431157815
3Montrose84221111014
4Peterhead84131611513
5Berwick84041016-612
6Elgin83231412211
7Annan Athletic83141210210
8Clyde82241417-38
9Edinburgh City8206517-126
10Cowdenbeath8125310-75
