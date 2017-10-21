Scottish League One
Albion15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Cliftonhill Stadium

Albion Rovers v Queen's Park



TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers97112451922
2Ayr952224131117
3Albion95042422215
4East Fife95041316-315
5Arbroath94232014614
6Stranraer94231817114
7Airdrieonians93241314-111
8Alloa92341016-69
9Queen's Park9126822-145
10Forfar9126621-155
