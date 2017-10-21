Stranraer v Raith Rovers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|5
|19
|22
|2
|Ayr
|9
|5
|2
|2
|24
|13
|11
|17
|3
|Albion
|9
|5
|0
|4
|24
|22
|2
|15
|4
|East Fife
|9
|5
|0
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|15
|5
|Arbroath
|9
|4
|2
|3
|20
|14
|6
|14
|6
|Stranraer
|9
|4
|2
|3
|18
|17
|1
|14
|7
|Airdrieonians
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|11
|8
|Alloa
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|16
|-6
|9
|9
|Queen's Park
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|22
|-14
|5
|10
|Forfar
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6
|21
|-15
|5
