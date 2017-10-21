Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren97022113821
2Livingston95311610618
3Dunfermline95222291317
4Dundee Utd9522109117
5Morton9423129314
6Queen of Sth93331411312
7Dumbarton9234713-69
8Falkirk9144614-87
9Inverness CT91351016-66
10Brechin9027620-142
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired