National League
Dag & Red15:00Wrexham
Venue: Victoria Road

Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham

Luke Pennell
Luke Pennell could return for John Still's side against Wrexham

The teams fifth and sixth in the National League look to underline their promotion credentials, with Wrexham three and Dagenham five points off top.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of an FA Cup exit, with the Daggers having lost 1-0 to Leyton Orient and Wrexham eliminated by the same score against AFC Fylde.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has the luxury of a fully fit squad available.

Midfielder Daniel Sparkes and defender Luke Pennell could return for Dagenham.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st October 2017

  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • BromleyBromley15:00WokingWoking
  • ChesterChester15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00BarrowBarrow
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • GuiseleyGuiseley15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
View all National League fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield159241715229
2Dover1584320101028
3Woking159152319428
4Sutton United158342119227
5Wrexham15753138526
6Dag & Red156632719824
7Bromley157352217524
8Aldershot156542417723
9Maidstone United156542018223
10Halifax156541614223
11Boreham Wood156452318522
12Maidenhead United156452321222
13Hartlepool156451515022
14Ebbsfleet154922117421
15Tranmere155551110120
16Gateshead154651715218
17Leyton Orient155372126-518
18Eastleigh143741414016
19Fylde153752225-316
20Barrow152761618-213
21Chester142661221-912
22Guiseley151771026-1610
23Solihull Moors1522111427-138
24Torquay1514101528-137
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired