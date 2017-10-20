Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham

Luke Pennell could return for John Still's side against Wrexham

The teams fifth and sixth in the National League look to underline their promotion credentials, with Wrexham three and Dagenham five points off top.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of an FA Cup exit, with the Daggers having lost 1-0 to Leyton Orient and Wrexham eliminated by the same score against AFC Fylde.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has the luxury of a fully fit squad available.

Midfielder Daniel Sparkes and defender Luke Pennell could return for Dagenham.