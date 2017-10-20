Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton have struggled at St Mary's this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of West Brom as they look for just a second home win.

Manolo Gabbiadini is expected to start, having scored twice on his return against Newcastle, but Jeremy Pied remains out.

West Brom hope either Ben Foster or Boaz Myhill will be fit to keep goal, although both are injury doubts after only recently returning to training.

James Morrison, Oliver Burke and Hal Robson-Kanu are still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Goals have been a real problem for Southampton at home throughout the year and this weekend's meeting with West Brom hardly promises a hatful.

"It has the lowest goals-per-game ratio of any fixture in the Premier League to have featured in at least seven seasons.

"Last week's 2-2 draw at St Mary's with Newcastle wasn't too bad though. A familiarly frustrating first half - full of decent possession but no end product - turned into a lively, more direct and much improved second 45 minutes.

"Mauricio Pellegrino will no doubt hope they continue in a similar vein.

"What of Tony Pulis' team? Well, Albion haven't won a game since August and will hope to get something here given that three of the next four games are against Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham."

Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "It is a fact we are not getting really good results [at home], and not just from this season.

"Some players who have more time here than me can feel this anxiety, but it is something which is normal.

"At the top level, things can be up and down, but this is in every single game, and you have to survive, to challenge these kinds of moments."

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis on the injury sustained by Ben Foster playing in the garden with his son: "Sometimes it's the silliest thing that can happen to injure these players.

"We were very disappointed at the time because I think Ben is one of the best keepers in the Premier League, without a question of a doubt.

"You never know with that knee injury. He's had a scan and I think the specialist has said he's got to get on with it, so hopefully he gets on with it and nothing happens."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am backing Saints to continue the Baggies' poor run.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v England cricket captain Joe Root

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom are unbeaten in three of their last five games at Southampton following a winless run of 19 matches.

There have been only 21 goals in 14 Premier League meetings, with the away side failing to score in nine of those matches.

Southampton

Southampton have won one of their last 10 Premier League home fixtures (D4, L5), and have failed to score in eight of those matches.

They have conceded a league-high 33% of their Premier League goals from outside the box this season.

Shane Long has failed to score in his last 25 games for club and country.

No side has been awarded more Premier League penalties in 2017 than Saints, who have been given seven.

They have won just one home league game this season - against West Ham on 19 August.

West Brom

Four players over the age of 34 have appeared for West Brom this season - two more than any Premier League rival.

The Baggies have registered just two wins in 17 league games (D6, L9) and one in 13 away fixtures (D5, L7).

A defeat would be West Brom's 200th in the Premier League.

West Brom have scored 47 set-piece goals in the Premier League since Tony Pulis over - more than any other side.

Of Pulis' 102 Premier League games in charge, only 10 have seen the Baggies retain possession more than their opponent.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 54% Probability of away win: 21%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.