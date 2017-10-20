Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has won 33 and lost only two of 39 Premier League games against newly-promoted sides

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield could welcome back top scorer Steve Mounie, who returned to training this week.

Philip Billing may be unavailable because of an ankle injury, with Aaron Mooy favourite to replace him.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford faces a fitness test after he suffered knee pain against Benfica in midweek.

Michael Carrick again looks set to miss out, while Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo, Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Whilst the week's debate about Manchester United's style under Jose Mourinho continues, Huddersfield will have taken note of their results and how difficult it has been to breach United's defence.

"United have equalled their best ever start to a Premier League season at this stage and will be disappointed with anything less than a return to winning ways in West Yorkshire.

"Huddersfield have scored only once in their last six games after their mini-honeymoon start on their return to the top flight. They conceded four to Spurs in their last home game and will hope some lessons have been learnt."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "I think we have shown what we are capable of in this division but, for this, we have to be really at our best - at our best in terms of bravery on the ball and without any easy mistakes.

"In the last two games we have made too many mistakes before the goals we have conceded, and this is what we have to change."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am backing United to win, but the question is how hard will Huddersfield make them work for it?

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield and Manchester United are meeting for the first time since United won 2-0 at Old Trafford in the old Division One in March 1972. George Best scored for United that day.

United are unbeaten in their last 10 top flight matches against the Terriers (W7, D3).

Huddersfield are without a win against United since a 2-0 top-flight victory in March 1952, a month after Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield are winless in their last six Premier League matches (D3, L3), having started the season with back-to-back victories.

Laurent Depoitre's goal in September's 1-1 home draw against Leicester is the only time they have scored during their six-match winless run.

Huddersfield's 1-0 win over Newcastle in August is their sole victory in their last 15 top-flight home matches (D7, L7).

They have scored five goals so far and if they fail to net against United they will equal a club record for fewest goals after nine league matches.

Manchester United

A Manchester United win would see them set a new club record of 23 points after nine Premier League games.

United have started this season with seven clean sheets in eight league games. No side in top-flight history has kept eight clean sheets in their first nine matches.

They have recorded a league-high 18 clean sheets in the league since the turn of the year.

United have been involved in seven goalless league draws since Jose Mourinho was appointed manager, second only to Southampton's total of nine in this period.

Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in 17 of his last 24 league games against newly-promoted teams.

Manchester United have 899 away points in the Premier League, and can become the first club to reach the 900-mark.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 16% Probability of home win: 9% Probability of away win: 75%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.