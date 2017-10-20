Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend scored the winner for Newcastle when these sides last met in 2016

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle has been ruled out of playing against his former side due to a calf injury.

Paul Dummett, Massadio Haidara, Jack Colback and Rolando Aarons all remain injured and will also miss out.

Crystal Palace must decide whether to stick with Julian Speroni in goal or recall Wayne Hennessey, who missed the win over Chelsea with a calf injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be recalled, having been ineligible last weekend, but Christian Benteke remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "This is a match is in danger of being almost an afterthought to the main event - the proposed sale of Newcastle by Mike Ashley, which most fans have been dreaming of for years.

"It may be some time before a new owner is in place at St James' - and it may yet be that it doesn't happen at all - either way, maintaining their recent good form is essential.

"We will also see what impact beating Chelsea has had on Crystal Palace? With renewed confidence on board can Roy Hodgson now lift Palace to their first way league win since Anfield in April?"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on Newcastle being put up for sale: "This club has massive potential. If we do well on pitch, it is easier to attract people. I didn't hear any player talking about the sale. We just talk about football and how to beat Crystal Palace."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Newcastle are a good footballing team. I watched them at Southampton and they were every bit as good as I expected.

"They are a well-organised team with a clear idea of what they want to do with and without the ball. We have to give exactly the same performance that we did against Chelsea."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There will be an expectation on Palace that they go to St James' Park and get another positive result (after beating Chelsea), but I think this is an extremely difficult game for them.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost only one of their last 13 league and cup games against Palace (W9, D3)

The Eagles' sole Premier League win in six games away to Newcastle was a 2-1 triumph in March 1998. Attilio Lombardo and Matt Jansen scored Palace's goals.

Newcastle won 1-0 when the two sides last met in the Premier League on 30 April 2016, with the goal scored by current Palace player Andros Townsend.

Newcastle

A Newcastle win would see them record their highest Premier League points tally after nine games since the 2011-12 season, when they went on to finish fifth.

The Magpies have only lost once at St. James' Park in the Premier League under Rafael Benitez (W5, D3).

Newcastle have suffered just two defeats in their last 16 home league games (including matches in the Championship last season), claiming 10 victories.

The Magpies have accrued seven points at home this season. Only the two Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Liverpool have earned more.

Dwight Gayle scored 15 goals in 64 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace prior to his move to Newcastle in 2016.

Crystal Palace

Palace scored their first goal in 731 minutes of Premier League action last week against Chelsea. It ended a run of 640 minutes without scoring from the start of the season.

The Eagles have lost their last six away matches, conceding 18 goals and scoring none.

Their last away Premier League goal was scored by Christian Benteke in a 2-1 victory at Liverpool in April.

Palace have drawn just one of 28 games since the turn of the year - 2-2 against Leicester in April.

The Eagles are the only Premier League side yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Since the start of last season, no Crystal Palace player has been directly involved in more league goals than Wilfried Zaha, who has scored eight goals and supplied nine assists.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 50% Probability of away win: 24%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.