Stoke City v Bournemouth

Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe has scored against Stoke for Portsmouth, Tottenham and Sunderland

TEAM NEWS

Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is a potential absentee with a sprained ankle but Joe Allen could return after suffering concussion on international duty.

Forward Peter Crouch has a back problem and is a doubt along with Bruno Martins Indi, Ryan Shawcross and Tom Edwards.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser will have a hamstring injury assessed.

Brad Smith is definitely out with a hip problem and forward Callum Wilson remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "A bottom-four clash between two sides already fearing that a gruelling relegation battle lies ahead.

"For Stoke this game can't come quickly enough. After their mauling at Manchester City, it will have been a long week on the training ground for the players, who will be champing at the bit to get it out of their system.

"On paper Bournemouth represent perfect opposition. Beaten six times already, they've yet to pick up an away point.

"Eddie Howe has come through similarly bad spells before and won't sacrifice his footballing principles to get through this one. A repeat of last year's 1-0 win in the Potteries would be very timely."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: "We have come through a very difficult period. However, now we face a better set of fixtures and have an opportunity to climb the league. It's very early days and we are positive going into the rest of the season."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Stoke's 7-2 defeat last weekend: "Games like Manchester City, you just have to take out of context. Some of the football they played in that game was incredible, but from our perspective, it's just one strange game in terms of the scoreline."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

From looking at their squads, I did not expect either of these teams to struggle this season, but they are both in the bottom four. Of the two teams, I am more worried about the Cherries.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's 1-0 win at Stoke last season ended a run of six consecutive league away defeats against the Potters.

The Cherries have only won three of the last 11 meetings in all competitions (D2, L6).

Stoke City

Stoke have only won one of their last seven matches in all competitions (D2, L4).

Victory here would secure back-to-back home league victories for only the second time this year.

The Potters have conceded a Premier League-high 18 goals this season - Stoke's highest total after eight games since 1951-52 when they let in 24.

Peter Crouch is one shy of Jon Walters' Stoke Premier League record goals tally of 43.

Mame Biram Diouf has scored in Stoke's last two league matches - his only goal in 27 league appearances last season came against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost four consecutive Premier League away games for the second time (they also did in November 2015).

Defeat against Stoke would see them equal their worst ever start (W1, D1, L7) to a league campaign.

They last lost five consecutive away league matches in January 2008, in the third tier.

Eddie Howe's side have won only one of their 13 Premier League away games in 2017 (D4, L8).

The Cherries have only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League matches.

Only Harry Kane (27), Romelu Lukaku (22) and Sergio Aguero (16) have scored more Premier League goals than Joshua King (14) in 2017.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.