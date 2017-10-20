Swansea City v Leicester City

Michael Appleton (right) will be in charge of Leicester against Swansea following Craig Shakespeare's sacking this week

TEAM NEWS

Fit-again Swansea duo Renato Sanches and Ki Sung-yueng are in contention to replace suspended midfielder Leroy Fer.

However, forward Wilfried Bony has a hamstring problem and will miss the visit of Leicester.

Caretaker Foxes manager Michael Appleton has no new injury concerns for the trip to south Wales.

Defender Robert Huth and midfielder Matty James remain sidelined with ankle and Achilles injuries respectively.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "We have to be ready for a potential backlash or an upturn in form. We want to go for back-to-back wins."

Leicester caretaker manager Michael Appleton: "There's no doubt about it that Craig [Shakespeare] had an incredible relationship with everybody at the football club.

"These players want to win games, they want to win games of football for their manager, and if what happened over the last couple of days is the motivation that they need to get the three points, then great."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is probably a really good time for Swansea to be playing Leicester, especially after the Welsh side got a bit of a confidence boost by beating Huddersfield last week.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea's home victory in the last meeting ended a run of four consecutive defeats and proved to be Claudio Ranieri's last league match in charge of the Foxes.

Leicester's four victories in those previous encounters came with an aggregate scoreline of 11-1.

The home side has won five of the six Premier League games between these sides.

Swansea City

Swansea ended a four-game winless league run last weekend, claiming a first home league victory of the season in the process.

Harry Kane (52) has had more shots in the Premier League than Swansea this season (51).

Paul Clement has the best Premier League win percentage (40.7%) of any Swansea boss.

Tammy Abraham scored as many goals against Huddersfield last weekend (two) as he had in his previous nine league games (includes two matches for Bristol City).

The Chelsea loanee has scored with four of his six shots on target so far in the Premier League this season.

Leicester City

Craig Shakespeare won his first five Premier League games in charge but took just 14 points in 16 Premier League games thereafter (W3, D5, L8).

Leicester have picked up just six points from their first eight Premier League games this season, their lowest haul since the 2003-04 season.

Riyad Mahrez has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games against Swansea.

In Leicester's title-winning 2015-16 campaign, Mahrez had a hand in 28 goals in 37 Premier League games (17 goals and 11 assists). His record since then is seven goals and five assists in 42 league appearances.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 38% Probability of away win: 34%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.