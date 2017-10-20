Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone

St Johnstone boast a great recent record against Hearts

BBC coverage

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie misses out with the recurrence of a calf injury but Ross Callachan is fit again.

Harry Cochrane should also be in contention after shaking off a foot knock, but Aaron Hughes, Arnaud Djoum and Ashley Smith-Brown are still out.

St Johnstone are without suspended defenders Richard Foster and Steven Anderson for the trip to Murrayfield.

Top-scorer Michael O'Halloran returns after sitting out the defeat against his parent club Rangers.

Midfielder Blair Alston continued his comeback with the under-20s during the week and Brian Easton looks set to overcome a bang to the knee.

MATCH STATS

St Johnstone have lost just once to Hearts over the past three seasons (W7 D4)

Hearts lost just two of their last eight league matches (W3 D3)

Saints are on a seven-game unbeaten league run against Hearts in the (W4 D3) keeping five clean sheets

Eight of Hearts' nine league matches so far have been away from home as Tynecastle is redeveloped

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I've not even thought about Hibs [next Tuesday]. We've just been concentrating on the St Johnstone game. The way to trip yourself up is by looking too far ahead. All the focus is on Saturday.

"We've not had the greatest of results against St Johnstone in the last few years so that in itself is caution enough for us. We'll be expecting a tough match.

"We had a good experience [at Murrayfield] in the Aberdeen game so I think that will help. Obviously, it's still not Tynecastle but it will help that it's not an away match."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Individuals will have to make sure they do better and if you don't do better, I will have to make changes.

"So the individuals who are playing at the moment and keep making the same mistakes, it will be up to me to change it and put other people in.

"I wouldn't use the word shaky to describe the defence. I think we've made individual mistakes but we have defended well for the majority of the games.

"We have 14 points out of nine games and that's a good start to the season; we're in the top six. We work on the basis to try and get a minimum of 15 for each 11 games because we feel 45 points will get you top six, so as manager I look at it and we've had a reasonably good start.

"What we've got to do is in the last two games of this 11, we've got to pick up points to get across that 15 barrier and get as high a number a possible and get to 20 if we can."