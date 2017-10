From the section

Captain Joss Labadie was injured in Newport's midweek home defeat to Colchester United

Newport's Joss Labadie and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin are ruled out with hamstring injuries and Robbie Willmott is sidelined by a knee problem.

Paul Hayes is not yet ready to feature after his unusual free agent move, sealed over social media.

Mansfield winger Alfie Potter is available for selection again after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

Paul Anderson (back) and David Mirfin (hamstring) are new injury concerns.