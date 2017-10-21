Milton Keynes Dons v Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shrewsbury
|14
|10
|4
|0
|23
|9
|14
|34
|2
|Wigan
|14
|10
|2
|2
|26
|8
|18
|32
|3
|Bradford
|14
|8
|3
|3
|24
|17
|7
|27
|4
|Rotherham
|14
|8
|0
|6
|25
|16
|9
|24
|5
|Charlton
|13
|7
|3
|3
|21
|16
|5
|24
|6
|Oxford Utd
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|15
|8
|22
|7
|Blackpool
|13
|6
|4
|3
|19
|15
|4
|22
|8
|Peterborough
|13
|6
|3
|4
|23
|19
|4
|21
|9
|Fleetwood
|13
|6
|3
|4
|23
|22
|1
|21
|10
|Blackburn
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|10
|6
|20
|11
|Portsmouth
|14
|6
|2
|6
|19
|16
|3
|20
|12
|Scunthorpe
|14
|5
|5
|4
|13
|10
|3
|20
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|14
|6
|0
|8
|23
|28
|-5
|18
|14
|MK Dons
|14
|5
|3
|6
|13
|18
|-5
|18
|15
|Southend
|14
|4
|5
|5
|18
|26
|-8
|17
|16
|Walsall
|14
|3
|7
|4
|18
|23
|-5
|16
|17
|Doncaster
|14
|4
|3
|7
|17
|17
|0
|15
|18
|Wimbledon
|14
|4
|3
|7
|9
|15
|-6
|15
|19
|Oldham
|13
|4
|2
|7
|19
|27
|-8
|14
|20
|Rochdale
|14
|2
|7
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|21
|Bury
|13
|3
|3
|7
|16
|20
|-4
|12
|22
|Gillingham
|14
|2
|5
|7
|8
|17
|-9
|11
|23
|Northampton
|14
|2
|3
|9
|10
|25
|-15
|9
|24
|Plymouth
|14
|1
|4
|9
|10
|23
|-13
|7
